OG Greens Highlights Nutrient Rich Foods In Sioux Falls Restaurant

If you are looking to eat better and make your health more of a priority, a new restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls might be able to help.

OG Greens just opened in May in the Jones421 Building. Brothers and owners Brandon and Quinton Manning joined the KDLT News Today crew in the studio on Friday to explain why they are serving up what they do.

Brandon describes the restaurant as a quick-service restaurant that features whole, healthy and locally sourced foods. OG Greens stands for “Original Goodness,” as the majority of their ingredients “come directly from the earth and are filled with nutrients that are good for you.”

Quinton, co-owner and chef, brings years of culinary experience out of New York. From the culinary program, Quinton was able to travel the world working in the cruise industry. He is taking his foundation in fine dining and expanding that into high volume cuisine. The owners say their focus is on sourcing organic, non-GMO ingredients that will power you through the day.

The brothers aim to cater to every dietary lifestyle there is – vegan, vegetarian, even un-vegans and otherwise, anyone else that just wants to eat healthy. Brandon says people want to have healthier, clean options and they cater to them. “Food is medicine. What you put in is what you get out,” Brandon said. Owners state that their focus is on ingredients that feed your body and help it recover naturally.

Owners say they take a lot of care to enjoy the food they make. “People can come in, eat something healthy and take care of their number one priority, their number one machine, which is their body,” said Quinton.

OG Greens offers build-your-own salads and signature salads. The restaurant makes all the dressings, marinades and dry rubs in house. Quinton says that allows them to infuse healthy herbs and spices into the product. OG Greens also has meal prep bowls, alkaline waters and infused juices for purchase. You can order in advance and select from their different menu options. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily and has extended its hours to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

