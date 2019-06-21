Oglala Sioux Get Federal Flooding Relief

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Oglala Sioux tribal leaders say the federal government is providing $10 million in emergency relief to help with damage from springtime flooding on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

In a statement Friday, President Julian Bear Runner said federal officials accepted the reservation’s emergency request weeks after it was made. The tribe’s request for an emergency declaration is separate from the state, whose $46 million request was accepted earlier this month.

Rapid snow melt and severe weather in March and April caused widespread flooding. Residents were stranded in homes surrounded by water with emergency rescues and supply drop-offs done by boat.

Eight thousand residents were left without clean drinking water after floodwaters washed out the rural water system. Gov. Kristi Noem deployed National Guard soldiers to deliver water.