Outback Comes to Sioux Empire with New Australian Walkabout Exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For all those who have ever wanted to visit the Outback, the Great Plains Zoo has you covered!

The new Australian Walkabout Exhibit has opened and will be a permanent addition to the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. It features a number of different Australian habitats to explore. On the walkabout, you’ll see Wallabies, Emus, and of course Kangaroos.

“Seeing guest’s delight being so close to animals and truly interacting, whether it’s watching a sheep and a sheep flock or feeding a lorikeet or getting up close to a kangaroo, people are having a ton of fun connecting with these Australian animals,” said Elizabeth Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo.

The zoo is open daily until 7 p.m., with the last admission at 6 p.m.