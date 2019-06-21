Plenty Of Concern For Riggs’ Storm Entering Playoffs

Host Tucson In First Round Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Most coaches would be pretty happy with an 11-3 record and home playoff game.

Most coaches are not Kurtiss Riggs, whose Sioux Falls Storm teams are used to cruising through regular seasons and getting homefield throughout the playoffs on their way to the United Bowl.

Which makes it understandable that he’s not all that happy heading into the postseason. A lackluster finish to the regular season against Bismarck, coupled with his offense committing eleven turnovers in seven games against IFL playoff teams (the Storm went 4-3 in those games) has the head coach far from thrilled with his squad.

That certainly might be part of the reason Riggs signed former MVP and IFL Champion Chris Dixon out of retirement to backup, and perhaps push, incumbant starting quarterback Lorenzo Brown.

The Storm host 7-7 Tucson in the first round on Sunday at 3 PM. The winner heads to Iowa for the United Conference Championship game the following Saturday.