Rising Popularity of Food Trucks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Food trucks keep popping up, and so does the cash.

The industry now sits at $2 billion-plus in estimated revenue in various cities across the nation. Overall revenue in the industry has grown 300% in the last three years.

As we get set to kick off the grilling season, ‘Big Bears BBQ’ joined us with their story, as well as a few tricks of the trade.