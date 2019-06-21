Sioux Falls Man Facing Assault, Kidnapping Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 27-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing several charges after an incident with his girlfriend Wednesday.

Police say the incident began when 27-year-old Shawn Bentz locked his girlfriend in the closet after an argument. Police say another incident happened the next day after Bentz let her out. They met at a public parking lot when Bentz locked her in his car and drove off.

Police say Bentz opened a door to throw her personal items out and she escaped. Police say that’s when a bystander witnessed Bentz grab her by the neck and take her back to the car.

Bentz was arrested on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges shortly after.