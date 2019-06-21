Police Identify Body Found Near Falls Park as Missing Woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have identified the body found on the river bank near Falls Park as a missing woman.

Police say the Minnehaha County Coroner positively identified the body as Leah Ann Brosky. Police say Brosky was reported missing on May 13, 2019.

Sioux Falls Police say the cause of death is undetermined after an autopsy was conducted on the body.

The autopsy concluded there was no evidence of trauma, according to police.

According to police, two fishermen in the area discovered the body on the east bank of the Big Sioux River around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the body was found in a wooded area 20 yards from the river.

Police say the body belonged to an adult female and was in a “very advanced state of decomposition.”

Police do believe the body was underwater at some point and was found surrounded by debris that was consistent with flooding.