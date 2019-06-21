South Dakota AG Warns of Facebook Messenger Scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are warning of a new scam making the rounds on Facebook.

The South Dakota Attorney General is warning consumers to be on the lookout for online messages offering free grants. The scams involve contact from Facebook Messenger accounts not linked to Facebook Pages.

Officials are warning caution of Messenger contacts that are identified as “using Messenger without Facebook.” These individuals can appear to be a friend, family members, or even an elected official or well-known person.

As a reminder, sources of grant money do no award grants to individuals for personal needs.