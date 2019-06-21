Stampede’s Ryan Johnson Selected By Buffalo In First Round Of NHL Draft

Herd Defenseman Taken With 31st Overall Pick

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VANCOUVER, CANADA — For the 34th time in franchise history, and sixth straight year, the Sioux Falls Stampede saw one of their players selected in the NHL Draft.

And Ryan Johnson made it a memorable end to the first round and opening night of the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver.

The Buffalo Sabres selected the Sioux Falls’ defenseman with the 31st overall pick and final selection of the first round. In 66 regular season and playoff games for the Clark Cup Champion Stampede he scored eight goals and tallied 25 assists.

Johnson is committed to play for former Stampede coach Bob Motzko at the University of Minnesota. He is one of nine USHL players taken in the first round with eight coming from the United States Developmental team, including top pick Jack Murphy to New Jersey and 12th overall pick Matthew Boldy to the Minnesota Wild.

The NHL draft continues tomorrow.