State Prison Inmate Placed on Escape Status
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have place state prison inmate on escape status Friday.
Authorities say Ryan Langford left his community service worksite in Sioux Falls without authorization. Langford is currently serving a 4-year sentence with one year suspended from Beadle County for possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities describe Langford as a white male, 5’8″, and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Authorities are asking the public to call law enforcement if you know of his whereabouts.