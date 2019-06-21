State Prison Inmate Placed on Escape Status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have place state prison inmate on escape status Friday.

Authorities say Ryan Langford left his community service worksite in Sioux Falls without authorization. Langford is currently serving a 4-year sentence with one year suspended from Beadle County for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities describe Langford as a white male, 5’8″, and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities are asking the public to call law enforcement if you know of his whereabouts.