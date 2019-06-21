The Longest Day: Raising Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – From dancing to a hot dog feed to a butterfly release, people in South Dakota are marking the longest day of the year for Alzheimer’s.

Fundraisers are taking place all over the state today. In Sioux Falls, the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota held an open house at their headquarters.

A steady stream of visitors stopped by to post messages on a wall of remembrance, get purple in the photo booth and a snack.

Executive Director Leslie Morrow says not enough people know what the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota has to offer.

“Anytime we can open up our doors invite people in they can learn about what we can do to ease that burden and also find ways they can get involved be it by throwing a couple of dollars in a donation bucket or finding how they might like to volunteer or just to go purple for the day raise awareness and get people talking about this disease,” said Morrow.

If you have any questions about the association or Alzheimer’s, you can call 1-800 272-3900 or visit alz.org for more information.