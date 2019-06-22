Canaries Adrian Nieto Signed By Miami Marlins Organization

Led Birds With 24 RBI In 32 Games

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Another Sioux Falls Canary has moved on to a major-league organization. Catcher Adrian Nieto has signed with the Miami Marlins, the Canaries announced Saturday.

Nieto is the fifth Canary to be picked up by a big-league organization since the end of last season. He joins Kevin Folman (White Sox, July 24), outfielder Jordan Smith (Indians, January 21), pitcher Ryan Fritze (Diamondbacks, March 11) and catcher Dashenko Ricardo (Rays, March 28).

Nieto found out he was signed in the eighth inning of Friday night’s game at Sioux City. With one out in the frame and Nieto behind the plate, Birds manager Mike Meyer walked out of the dugout and gave him the good news.

“The feeling I felt when Mike told me was the same feeling I had when I got told I made the big leagues,” Nieto said, thanking the Canaries for the opportunity. “I’ll be keeping and eye on the Canaries and I wish them nothing but the best the rest of the way.”

Nieto, a switch-hitting catcher, signed with the Canaries this past offseason as a free agent. He hit .269/.336/.392 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 32 games with the Birds. He reached base safely in each of the first 18 games of the 2019 season.

In a corresponding move, the Canaries moved utility player Nyles Nygaard from the inactive list to the active roster.

The Canaries are currently on the road for a three-game series with Sioux City. They’ll return home Monday for a weeklong homestand, featuring a packed weekend of promotions. Friday, June 28 is Pat Mahomes Hall of Fame night, featuring a special pregame ceremony and postgame fireworks. Saturday is Faith and Family Night at the Birdcage, and Sunday is Family Fun Day where kids can run the bases and get player autographs after the game. Birds fans can score tickets at the stadium box office, by calling 336-6060, or on Ticketmaster.

-Release Courtesy SF Canaries