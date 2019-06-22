Four Stampede Alums Selected In NHL Draft Saturday To Complete Record Year

Franchise Best Five Players Selected In The Draft

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VANCOUVER, CANADA — Less than 24 hours after Sioux Falls Stampede alum Ryan Johnson was selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, he’d see plenty of his former Clark Cup Champion teammates hear their names called during the final day on Saturday.

His first teammate to get drafted was forward Ethan Phillips in the 4th round with the 97th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings. In 56 regular season and playoff games, the speedy winger tallied 17 goals and 31 assists.

A few picks later in the fourth round, with the 120th overall pick, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected defenseman Max Crozier. In 72 playoff and regular season games he scored 14 goals and 40 assists. The Calgary native was instrumental in the Herd’s Clark Cup championship run, scoring four goals and seven assists.

With the 176th overall pick in the sixth round the Arizona Coyotes took centerman Anthony Romano. During the regular season he was the Stampede’s co-leader in goals with 26 goals, adding 21 assists in 60 games. He had a goal and two assists in ten playoff games.

12 picks later in the 7th round the Los Angeles Kings selected winger Andre Lee. After scoring 20 goals and 15 assists in 61 regular season games, Lee would be the team’s top scorer in the Clark Cup Playoffs, leading with six goals and 11 total points.

He was the fifth Stampede alum to be selected in this year’s draft, setting a new franchise record. The previous high was four in 2014. All told the Herd have now had 38 players selected in the NHL Draft in their franchise history.

-Interviews Courtesy USHL