Johnson’s First Round Selection Start Of Historic NHL Draft For Stampede

VANCOUVER, CAN — Remember how at the start of the season the Sioux Falls Stampede were supposedly going to be too young of a team to be all that good?

Almost exactly a month after winning the Clark Cup the organization made history with five players getting selected in the 2019 NHL Draft.

And it all started at the end of the first round last night with defenseman Ryan Johnson being taken with the 31st and final pick by the Buffalo Sabres. The son of former 10-year NHL veteran Craig Johnson, Ryan scored eight goals and 25 assists for the Herd in 66 regular season and playoff games.

The 17-year old Minnesota commit is the sixth player in franchise history to be selected in the first round of the draft and first since Kieffer Bellows in 2016. It was a sweet ending to a long night of waiting for Ryan, and though he didn’t have to wait another night, he had a feeling he’d be seeing a lot of his teammates drafted in the coming rounds.

