Plane Pull Helps South Dakota Athletes Reach their Special Olympics Goals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- In Sioux Falls, people tested their strength Saturday for a good cause. The second annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics South Dakota brought over 100 people to the Maverick Air Center. Thirteen groups of ten worked to pull a 70,000 pound plane a distance of 12 feet as fast as they could. Each team raised $750 to participate. Event organizers hoped to raise a total of $25,000 dollars. The money helps keep competitions free for the 2,500 Special Olympics Athletes in South Dakota. Some of those athletes joined folks in the community to pull the plane Saturday.

“We want to make sure that we create an inclusive community with Special Olympics and this type of event really opens the doors for people to experience that,” said Amy Crawford, Assistant Torch Run Liaison with Special Olympics South Dakota.

Organizers say the event nearly doubled in size from eight teams last year to 13 this year. They hope the growth continues next year and beyond.