Riggs Insists Dixon Is Backup Insurance For Brown At Quarterback

Former Champion & IFL MVP Signed To Roster Out Of Retirement

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kurtiss Riggs insists that Lorenzo Brown is still the top quarterback on the Sioux Falls Storm.

Despite that, adding his predecessor and former IFL MVP Chris Dixon will only naturally have fans speculating that there could be a quarterback controversy heading into tomorrow’s playoff game with Tucson.

It’s been almost exactly six years since Chris Dixon last played in Sioux Falls when he led the Storm to a 63-46 United Bowl victory over Nebraska in the final game played at the old Sioux Falls Arena. After winning his fifth championship the three-time IFL MVP retired and became the head coach of the short lived Billings Wolves franchise.

Current starter Lorenzo Brown took over and led the Storm to two more championships, but even he has talked retirement after championship game losses the last two years.

Riggs says his reason for bringing Dixon back was simply as insurance.

Kickoff tomorrow is slated for 3:05 PM. The winner heads to Des Moines next Saturday for the United Conference Championship Game against defending IFL champion Iowa.