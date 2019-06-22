Sioux Falls Event Promotes Homegrown Art

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- From painters to potters to sculptors, one Sioux Falls event is promoting homegrown art and the people who create it in the Sioux Empire. Artists of all kinds showcased their work at the second annual Falls Art Market. It’s a monthly event in the summer held at Bronze Age Art Casting right next to the farmers market at Falls Park. Folks can browse and shop. All the pieces are for sale. Prices range from $5 to hundreds of dollars depending on the art. This month there were 18 vendors offering quite a variety from paintings and woodwork to the unusual yet functional like bowls made from melting down vinyl records.

“I think a lot of local art really reflects our local culture. I see a lot of the artwork, we have a woman who paints horses and wildlife that’s native around here. We’ve got basically, I don’t know, all kinds of things that reflect who we are,” said Organizer Lisa Myhre.

The art market is held on the fourth Saturday of the month through august from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.