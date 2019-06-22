State, FEMA To Offer Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers

PIERRE, SD – Three mobile disaster recovery centers are opening over the next few weeks in the KDLT viewing area after winter storm and spring flood damage.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Saturday that the state and FEMA will offer in-person support in Mellette, Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties to help residents and businesses who suffered weather-related losses. Next month, those sites will open in White River, Tabor and Lake Andes for a few days each. People should register before stopping by. You can do that by calling the FEMA disaster assistance helpline at (800)621-3362, you can use the FEMA mobile app on your smart phone or tablet, or click here for the federal disaster assistance website.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

White River (Mellette County) Monday July 8-Thursday July 11

Mellette County Emergency Services Building

415 North Roosevelt Ave., White River, SD 57579

Tabor (Bon Homme County) Monday July 1-Wednesday July 3

Tabor Fire Hall

122 South Lidice St., Tabor, SD 57063

Lake Andes (Charles Mix County) Monday July 8-Thursday July 11

County 4-H Building

100 School St., Lake Andes, SD 57356