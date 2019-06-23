Brandon Kids Start Pooper McScooper Business

BRANDON, S.D.- A group of kids from Brandon have found a unique and sometimes stinky way to raise money for their summer activities. All while building some business skills along the way.

Each week you’ll find the McGee family out scooping poop. The four siblings Noah, Levi, Tevon and Sunni started their business in April.

“Pooper McScoopers and the ‘Mc’ stands for our last name McGee,” said Noah McGee.

Their business plan unfolded after the four realized how expensive their summer plans would be. So this is their way of earning some extra cash. It’s been hard work.

“The hardest part about it is when the poop is like wet, it’s hard to pick up,” said Tevon McGee.

However, they say it’s worth it. So far they’ve made around $4,000 and have plenty of plans on how they’ll spend it.

“Camps like horse camp, church camp, and all the fun kinds of camps,” said Sunni McGee.

But the lessons these kids have learned from having a business have been priceless.

“I felt proud of myself and I felt that if we work even harder we can do even more fun stuff,” said Noah.

They’ve already gone to several camps this summer with the money they’ve earned. Noah was able to go to drama camp where he performed Singing in the Rain.

“It feels encouraging and it feels like more kids should do it,” said Noah.

Earning their summer fun one scoop at a time. All their jobs have been through word of mouth and Facebook.They scoop poop in Brandon, Sioux Falls and surrounding areas .

If you’re interested with their services you can email their mom, Cathijo at cathiandkids@gmail.com.