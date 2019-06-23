Canaries Bats Awaken Only To Be Stopped By Rain In Sioux City

Play Suspended Until July 19th With Sioux Falls Up 3-0

SIOUX CITY, IA — After two nights of offensive offensive production in which they managed just one run in losses to the host Sioux City Explorers, the Sioux Falls Canaries’ bats finally came to life in the series finale on Sunday in Sioux City.

Only to see mother nature rain on their hit parade.

Following an RBI triple from Clint Coulter and a two-run double by Jordan Ebert in the second inning that gave the Canaries a 3-0 lead, rain which had steadily been falling during the game increased and forced the tarp onto the field. With no sign of relief on the radar, play was officially suspended.

The Canaries and Explorers will resume the game at the precise point it stopped when Sioux Falls next plays in Sioux City on July 19th. That game will be played through it’s nine inning conclusion followed by the regularly scheduled game which will be reduced to seven innings.

Click on the video viewer for today’s rain-shortened highlights.