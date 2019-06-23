Non-profit Looking for Help to Bring a Whitewater Park to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A non-profit in Sioux Falls is trying to bring a fun water experience to town and is asking for help. The Sioux Empire Paddlers want to create a 500-foot whitewater park. Their first choice for a location is at North Falls Park downtown. Right now, it’s too dangerous to go in the water. However, with a whitewater park the river would be modified so that rapids or waves run in the middle for people to kayak, tube or surf. Then calm water would run along the side for folks to safely swim to shore. The whitewater park would be free and organizers say it could help bring in more tourism.

“We feel that bringing a whitewater park down here will give more focus on safety, paddling educations, plus a really fun place to be,” said Mitchell Joldersma, President of the Sioux Empire Paddlers.

The group is currently looking for community support in the form of donations. They’re trying to raise $30,000 by June 30th.

For more information or to donate click here: http://siouxempirepaddlers.org/2019-river-revitalization-pledge/