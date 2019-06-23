Vikings Confident Keeping Core Together Will Lead To Success

Minnesota Sees Little Turnover Despite Disappointing 8-7-1 Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though we’re still about 12 weeks away from the kickoff of the 2019 Minnesota Vikings season, it’s been easy to look ahead since many of their players have spent the last few weeks in Sioux Falls at charity events.

That of course included Kyle Rudolph, whom the team re- signed after initially looking like they might cut or trade. It’s continued a trend for Minnesota that has seen them bring back almost all of their key players despite last year’s disappointing 8-7-1 campaign.

Though there have been other changes to the coaching staff with the addition of Gary Kubiak and new full time offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, the players we’ve spoken too have made it clear that they believe keeping continuity will help the Vikings move closer to their Super Bowl goal.

The Vikings will report to training camp in Eagan, Minnesota in almost exactly a month and hold their first practice on July 26th.