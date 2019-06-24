Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is seeking an Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist. The Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist will work in a fast-paced environment that offers excellent benefits, a great work environment and opportunities for advancement.

Essential Job Duties

-Assist in collecting on past due accounts

-Receipt money

-Apply Payments

-Run Statements

-Maintain customer accounts

-Other Duties as Assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Organizational skill, attention to detail and adherence to deadlines

-Valid Driver’s License/Clean Driving Record

-High School Diploma or Equivalent

-1 Year Prior Experience in Accounts Receivable or related position

-Proven longevity in work history

Contact Information:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=15770&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C