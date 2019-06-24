Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is seeking an Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist. The Accounts Receivable/Collections Specialist will work in a fast-paced environment that offers excellent benefits, a great work environment and opportunities for advancement.
Essential Job Duties
-Assist in collecting on past due accounts
-Receipt money
-Apply Payments
-Run Statements
-Maintain customer accounts
-Other Duties as Assigned
We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
-Organizational skill, attention to detail and adherence to deadlines
-Valid Driver’s License/Clean Driving Record
-High School Diploma or Equivalent
-1 Year Prior Experience in Accounts Receivable or related position
-Proven longevity in work history
Contact Information:
