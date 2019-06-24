Automotive Tech/Mechanic
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A $3,500 SIGN ON BONUS FOR THIS POSITION!
Billion Automotive is currently hiring an Automotive Technician/Mechanic to join our extremely busy team. ALL SKILL LEVELS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY!
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Our Commitment to You:
-Above Average Pay with Competitive, Aggressive Pay Plans
-Paid Time Off
-Competitive Benefits and 401(K) with employer match
-Family-run and family focused organization that has been in business for 84 years
-We pay for ASE certification and have factory provided special tools.
-Opportunity to grow within the organization – we promote from within!
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Preferred Skills & Experience:
-Experience repairing and diagnosing vehicles
-ASE certification a plus
-Maintain a positive dynamic attitude with the ability to recover quickly from setbacks
-Have tools necessary to perform automotive repairs
-Possess a valid driver’s license and have an acceptable driving record
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=15622&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C
QUESTIONS? CALL 605.679.3944