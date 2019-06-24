Campground Receptionist

Tower Campground

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Looking for a unique office setting in a fun working environment? Tower Campground in Sioux Falls is seeking a year-round receptionist to join our team!

Our ideal candidate is a friendly team-player, able to work the required schedule and be flexible with hour fluctuation between seasons, and motivated to learn and grow within our company.

Hours for this position are included at the bottom of this description. This is a permanent position but will require more hours in the summer months than the winter. Pay is based on experience.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

-Answering phone for a variety of call types

-Interacting daily with guests and co-workers

-Managing online bookings

-Collecting payments

-Balancing petty cash

-Manage and order supply inventory

-Light cleaning duties

-Assist with minor outdoor projects as necessary/if time allows

-Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Schedule:

May through October:

-Friday 1pm-8pm

-Saturday 1pm – 8pm

-Sunday 10am-5pm

-Monday – Thursday (2 or 3 of these days from 3-8pm)

November through April:

-Few hours on 1-2 weeknights

-Every other Friday (hours TBD)

-Saturdays 10am-6pm

-Sundays 10am-2pm

Job Requirements:

Requirements:

-High School Diploma or Equivalent

-Must be at least 18 years of age

-Valid driver’s license/acceptable driving record

-1-year prior experience in administrative/reception role

-Microsoft Office experience

-Ability to occasionally lift up to 50 pounds

-Willingness to work weekends and summer holidays

-Prior reservation/scheduling experience preferred, but not required

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=16098&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C

QUESTIONS? CALL 605.679.3944