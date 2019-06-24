Canaries Lose in Extras to RedHawks Despite Hill’s Heroics

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries hitting woes continued Monday night at SF Stadium when they dropped a 5-2 10-inning game to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The Birds started the night in the 3-way tie atop the division with an 18-16 record. Taylor Hill was brilliant but didn’t get offensive support. He gave up just 2 earned runs in 7 innings and struck out the side in the 3rd inning. Former Canaries slugger Chris Jacobs slammed a HR in the 6th to make it 2-1 visitors. But Mitch Glasser’s solo blast in the 8th tied the game and sent it to extra innings. However the RedHawks scored 3 in the 10th for their 7th straight win as they improved to 22-14. Sioux Falls dropped to 18-17. They host Fargo-Moorhead the next 3 nights at SF Stadium.