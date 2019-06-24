Cargo Ship Crewmen to Remain in Custody After $1.1B Cocaine Seizure

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Five crewmen arrested in the seizure of over 15,000 bricks of cocaine from a ship in Philadelphia have been ordered to remain in federal custody pending trial.

All five were handcuffed and wearing green prison jumpsuits when they appeared with interpreters before a federal magistrate Monday.

A hearing for a sixth defendant will be held at a later date.

All face drug conspiracy charges.

Federal authorities last week announced they had recovered over 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine from the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said containers from the Gayane were still being scanned Monday.

Authorities put the estimated street value of the seized drugs at $1.1 billion.

Prosecutors didn’t have a breakdown of the defendants’ nationalities. At least one is from Montenegro.

Their attorneys declined comment.