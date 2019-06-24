Chris Tomlin Announces Sioux Falls Fall Concert Date

The influential Christian performing artist is coming to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Friday, October 11

Singer-songwriter, Chris Tomlin, is announcing a fall stop in Sioux Falls as part of his,”An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin” tour. Tomlin will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday, October 11. Singer/songwriter Pat Barrett, is slated to be the special guest.

Tomlin is one of the most successful and influential Christian performing artists today. His touring year began in March, followed by his third-annual Good Friday Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena where he smashed his own attendance record as the largest ticketed Christian concert in the history of the venue.

Tomorrow…. I have some exciting news…. Check back at 11am CT to find out… pic.twitter.com/OLm2tUJg9w — Chris Tomlin (@christomlin) June 23, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at noon for the Sioux Falls show and are available at www.christomlin.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and in person at the box office.

“Worship is so much more than just a concert and this tour is focused on bringing people back to what it is all about, the heart of worship,” shared Chris, in a press release. “My hope and prayer for these intimate nights is really that people encounter the living God, and leave changed after their experience.”

Tomlin has produced 12 albums, and boasts 16 No. 1 radio singles, a Grammy and an American Music Award, three Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, a BMI Songwriter of the Year Award with two platinum and five gold albums to his credit and over eight million albums sold. He is said to be among the most recognized and influential artists in any genre of music known around the world.