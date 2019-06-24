Gala Event Raises More Than $263,000 for Feeding South Dakota

South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation annual fundraiser largest in history of event

Courtesy: South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



There is a need when it comes to hunger in the region, the lines are getting longer at local food banks and resources are wearing thin for many families. But South Dakotans don’t often stand by and nothing to help – evident at this past weekend’s South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation dinner and gala event.

The night played host to the most concertgoers ever and raised the most money of any single night event for Feeding South Dakota. The two organizations announced on stage Saturday night that more than $263,000 was raised this year alone, bringing the 6 year total to over a million dollars for Feeding South Dakota.