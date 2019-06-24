Grace Finerman

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Grace Finerman is the new multimedia journalist, and is thrilled to call Sioux Falls home! She is the eldest of two children in the family. She has a younger brother named Alex, and two dogs named Ava and Biscuit.

Grace comes to you from the East Coast. She was born in New York City, but spent a majority of her childhood in Connecticut. She was a nationally ranked equestrian and earned several NCAA scholarships.

Grace moved to Sioux Falls after graduating from the University of Michigan (Go Blue!) While in school Grace interned for NBC Sports Group, where she worked in the communications department. Grace was also a reporter for the Michigan television station and worked for ESPN Campus Connection. Through these experiences, she found a passion for storytelling and editing content.

Grace is an avid runner, so when she is not at work you can find her running about downtown! She is a fan of cooking her own nutrient dense, but still yummy, recipes in her kitchen.

You can find Grace on Twitter @gracefinerman or on Facebook @gracefinerman