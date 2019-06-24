Heavy Equipment Operator

Nielson Construction

Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Job Summary

We are Looking for the BEST OF THE BEST to fill our excavation team.

The Heavy Equipment Operator will be a part of our excavation crew. This person will be operating excavators, pay loaders and skid loaders. The employee must understand how to safely operate heavy equipment of various sizes and weights used in hauling dirt, digging, back-filling and final grading. Report any problems to the Foreman. Follow directions from supervisor as to daily tasks and expectations for each specific job site/project. Perform minor servicing/maintenance of equipment. The selected candidate will be required to work in a team environment while reporting to the excavation team foreman.

Operations Expectations:

• Commercial Vehicles including trucks and trailers

• Must have excavator, pay loader and skid loader experience

• Other heavy equipment as needed

Benefits:

• Top pay for experience and the BEST candidates – $50,000.00 Depending on Experience!

• Health Insurance

• 401K

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

• Holiday/ Vacation Pay

• Year-Round, Full-Time

• No Overnight travel, you will be home every night

• Unlimited growth potential within our company

Job Requirements:

Requirements:

• Must have valid Class A CDL/valid driver’s license or be able to obtain one.

• 3-5 years’ experience running equipment

• Strong understanding of heavy equipment and minor maintenance

• The ability to read, understand construction drainage plans

• Great communication skills

• Maintain accurate timecards and paperwork

• Must be dependable, with minimal time off

• Able to work overtime

• Maintain a strict attitude towards safety and company policy

Contact Information:

Email resume to ashley@nielsonconstruction.net or stop in and fill out an application at our office located off I-29 Harrisburg Exit 71 go 1 mile E. on 273rd St.