IT System Administrator

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

The IT System Administrator is responsible for the implementation and support of technology infrastructure including hardware, software, and office systems. The Systems Administrator must effectively diagnose issues and correct problems as well as provide the primary help desk support to users. A very strong teamwork and customer service attitude is critical as well as strong analytical, organizational, and communications skills. Must also be able to work independently.

Responsibilities

• Diagnose and resolve issues related to technical difficulties with hardware, software, and the network.

• Monitor daily IT operations and respond to any alerts.

• Install and configure new servers, workstations, and other IT equipment.

• Communicate plan, progress, and issues in a timely manner.

• Verify with the customer that the issue has been resolved and update the TrackIt ticketing system.

• Develop and maintain technical documentation of systems and network.

• Track, prioritize and document requests using an IT support request system.

• Actively contribute to ongoing process improvement.

• Maintain strict confidentiality.

• Performs other duties or special projects as assigned.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• Associate degree.

• 1+ years customer support/help desk experience.

• Ability and desire to provide excellent customer service to internal customers.

• Strong communication, interpersonal, and analytical skills.

• Ability to work independently and in a dynamic environment.

• Working knowledge of the following is desirable:

o MS Windows operating systems and applications.

o Active Directory.

o VMware.

o Networking fundamentals.

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=16392&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C