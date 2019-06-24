Minnesota Father Drowns at River’s Bend Swimming Beach

ROCK VALLEY, I.A. – A Minnesota father died on Saturday after drowning at River’s Bend in Rock Valley, Iowa.

Authorities say they received the drowning report at around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say 31-year-old Anthony Boyenga, of Ellsworth, Minnesota, was swimming with his children when he went under the water and did not return.

Emergency responders and the Sioux County Dive Team searched the water. Authorities say rescue efforts were hampered by poor water clarity making visibility near zero.

Boyenga was eventually located and resuscitation efforts were started. Authorities say resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Boyenga was pronounced dead at the scene.