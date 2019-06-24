Out and About with Kali: Week of June 24

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



We’re big fans of when Kali Trautman of The Event Company stops by, because she gives a heads up on things we know you’ll want to get on your calendar for the week! As we head toward the 4th of July celebrations here locally, things are heating up! Take the sunscreen and the bug spray and enjoy getting out and about!

Wednesday, June 26 – Saturday, June 29 – 74th Annual Crystal Springs Rodeo, Crystal Springs Rodeo, Clear Lake

Come out to where the pavement ends! This weekend is the 74th Annual Crystal Springs Rodeo in Clear Lake. Shows begin at 8:00PM on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Activities and celebrations will take place throughout the weekend in Clear Lake. The family will love this weekend at the rodeo!

Thursday, June 27 – Lake Lorraine Farmers Market, Sioux Falls

A new Farmers Market is in town! Head over to the West Side for a brand new Farmers market featuring fresh meat and vegetables. Make sure to check out the other retail locations for fun shopping opportunities – a free workout class, live music, $3 cupcakes and so much fun!

Saturday, June 29 – Farm Fun Day, Bramble Park Zoo, Watertown

Come to Farm Fun Day on Saturday, June 29 at the Bramble Park Zoo. There will be different booths around KidZoo and get your Bingo card filled for a chance to win a prize. Stations include: harvesting maple syrup, rope making, face painting, library and inflatables. Bring out the whole family for this fun day on the farm!

Sunday, June 30 – Third Annual Kiddie Carnival, Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, Sioux Falls

Join the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society for the Third Annual Kiddie Carnival! Featuring game booths, music and food trucks, this is a day of fun you won’t want to miss! Entry into the event is free will donation and could include a monetary donation, bag of food or pet toys.

Sunday, June 30 – Yoga in the Park, Good Earth State Park, Sioux Falls

In afternoon of yoga in the beautiful park? What could be better! Join in at Good Earth State Park for a relaxing time summer afternoon. Bring your own yoga mat. Participation is free, but a park entrance license is required.