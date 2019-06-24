Part Time Cashier
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part-time cashier to join our busy service team!
This person will work a couple weeknights from 4-6pm, plus rotating Saturdays 8am-5pm.
Duties:
• Post cash, credit card, and check receipts.
• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.
• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.
• Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• Valid Driver’s License
• Organization skills and attention to detail
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=15689&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C
QUESTIONS? CALL 605.679.3944