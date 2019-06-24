Police Looking for Suspect After Indecent Exposure Incident at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are on the lookout for a man who they say masturbated in public at Falls Park.

Police say a woman was reading in her car on Sunday when she noticed a 20-year-old black man standing in front of her. The woman left a short time later but didn’t call police until later.

Police say the longer you wait to call, the harder it is to catch suspects.

“She got a good description of the guy, what he was wearing, his build, all of that helps, but if people call right away we have officers that have a better chance of finding people who are doing this,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The suspect was wearing a blue, red and brown jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call police.