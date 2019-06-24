Supreme Court Rules Against Argus Leader in SNAP Information Case

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is siding with businesses and the U.S. government in a ruling about the public’s access to information.

The high court ruled Monday against a South Dakota newspaper that was seeking information about the government’s food assistance program, previously known as food stamps. The Argus Leader newspaper wanted to know how much money goes annually to every store nationwide that participates in the government’s $65 billion-a-year Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called SNAP.

Reporters asked the government for the information under the Freedom of Information Act. The justices sided with a supermarket trade association and the U.S. government, which argued against the information’s release.

“We’re disappointed in today’s outcome, obviously,” Argus Leader news director Cory Myers said. “This is a massive blow to the public’s right to know how its tax dollars are being spent, and who is benefiting. Regardless, we will continue to fight for government openness and transparency, as always.”

“The Court’s decision effectively gives businesses relying on taxpayer dollars the ability to decide for themselves what data the public will see about how that money is spent. This is a step backward for openness and a misreading of the very purpose of the Freedom of Information Act,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of the USA TODAY Network and publisher of USA TODAY.

The Argus Leader is owned by USA Today publisher Gannett. It is the largest newspaper in South Dakota.