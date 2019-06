Trail to Begin for Man Who Allegedly Killed Friend While on Meth

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The trial for a Sioux Falls man who allegedly shot and killed his friend while high on meth is set to begin this week.

19-year-old Stasek Stefanyuk is charged with manslaughter in the September 2018 shooting death of 21-year-old Daria Tiger. Authorities say Stefanyuk was showing off a shotgun when he shot Tiger.

Jury selection is expected to start Tuesday.