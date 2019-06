1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash Near Plankinton

PLANKINTON, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a man has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Plankinton last week.

A 79-year-old passenger died Monday as a result of Friday’s crash which also injured the drivers of a pickup truck and SUV that collided on Highway 16.

The Highway Patrol says the pickup failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign. None of the three were wearing seat belts.