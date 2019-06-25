19-Year-Old Sioux Falls Manslaughter Suspect Accepts Plea Deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man who is accused of fatally shooting his friend while high on meth has pleaded guilty.

The trial for 19-year-old Stansek Stefanyuk was scheduled to being today. However, he accepted a plea deal for first-degree manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

In return, Stefanyuk’s potential prison sentence will be limited to 15 years and no more than 25 years with time suspended.

Authorities say Stefanyuk was showing off a shotgun when he shot and killed 21-year-old Darius Tiger last September.

Stefanyuk will be sentenced at a later date