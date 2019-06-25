Authorities Identify Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash East of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of Watertown man killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

Authorities say 52-year-old Gary Goble was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when he drifted off the roadway to the right, went into the ditch, and went airborne.

Authorities say Goble was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.