Authorities: One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash West of Elkton

ELKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one man was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Elkton on Monday.

Authorities say a 2004 Ford F150 pickup was westbound when it made a U-turn at the intersection of 484th Avenue and South Dakota Highway 13. The vehicle crossed the center line on Highway 13 into the westbound lane and into the path of a semi-truck. The pickup collided with semi-truck’s trailer and went into the ditch.

Authorities say the 69-year-old driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 69-year-old male driver of the semi, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.