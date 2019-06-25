Community Through Competition: Forming Friendships at Huron Rodeo

HURON, S.D. – It’s one of the biggest weekends of the year for residents in Huron. Thousands are in town for the second annual National Junior High School Rodeo.

You’ll see packed stands, you’ll hear the crowd, you’ll see athletes in one of the biggest competitions, for their sport, in the nation.

What you might not see, though, is the quiet moments.

“These kids are up right now, early in the morning, getting ready, getting their horses ready, getting their horses fed, it’s teaching them, not only is it cool for them to be able to come and compete but it’s really teaching them a lot of life lessons too,” says Shelby Rasmussen with the National Junior High School Rodeo Association.

Those quiet moments, where no one is watching, but hard work is still done, is what got these kids to this stage & gave them the opportunity to say they’re the best at what they do.

“They work for it all year long and try hard and this is their big deal to go for that gold buckle,” says Gary Hawkes with the National High School Rodeo Association.

And while these athletes have spent their entire lives separating themselves from their competition…

“Ribbon roping, goat tying, team roping & calf roping,” says Brady Uppenda from Wyoming.

“I’m looking forward to barrels, I love barrel racing. It’s my favorite event,” says Grace Gardiner from Kansas.

“Breakaway roping, team roping, ribbon roping, bowtieing, barrel racing, pull bending,” says Rasmussen.

One of the most special moments is when they come together.

“Honestly, my favorite part is meeting new people. Meeting new people is so fun to me, you get to see where they’re from, who they are, what type of people they are, just meeting nice people. That’s all you can ask for,” says Hawks.

A record-setting 1,150 competitors qualified from 43 states, Mexico and Canada. The rodeo lasts all week.