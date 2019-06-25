Construction Project at Falls Park Near Completion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The nice weather has many folks getting outside more. That includes going to places like Falls Park. Those familiar with the area know it can get dangerous when visitors try to get closer to the falls. A new project aims to improve safety at the park.

Paul Davidson has been visiting the falls for years. He enjoys coming back every now and then with his wife and daughter. He likes to show them the changes he’s seen over time.

“I remember the days when this was all full of weeds and brush and it was really not well kept up, but the city administration decided to clean it up which was a good idea,” said Davidson.

Now that Falls Park has grown in popularity, the city continues to make improvements.

“We’re always adding to it, so like the new Levitt venue is going to introduce, you know thousands more people to the park on a regular basis. So continuing to keep up with the growth of the city,” said Mike Patten, Park Development Specialist for the city of Sioux Falls.

A new project will create more access to the lower falls. Since April, the city’s been constructing two viewing platforms. Once completed it will also have a railing to separate people from the water.

“What this will do is offer people a chance to capture those natural views that they weren’t able to do in the past,” said Patten.

It will also help make this part of the park safer.

“Before you’d have to go down over the grass or the bedrocks that’s exposed,” said Patten.

Climbing on the rocks like that is something that makes tourist John Vanderzee nervous, so he welcomes the construction.

“I’m kind of amazed at how close people get to the river, especially with little kids. It concerns me a little, but they want to get good pictures I guess,” said Vanderzee.

Davidson also looks forward to the improvements.

“At least it’ll give people the opportunity to get close to the falls, maybe that will take away the urge to get close where they shouldn’t be,” said Davidson.

The platforms look similar to the ones already in the park and the railings are made with material that is meant to look natural. Construction is expected to be done in two weeks.