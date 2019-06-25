Contestant Displays Mom Power as First on American Ninja Warrior

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Mom power was on full display Monday night on American Ninja Warrior.

42-year-old Sandy Zimmerman, an elementary school P.E. teacher and mom of three from Spokane, Washington, became the first mom ever to complete the show’s souped-up obstacle course.

It’s a challenge that included climbing the show’s infamous warped wall on her second attempt and then hitting the buzzer to finish and advance in the competition.

Zimmerman qualifications for the city finals in Seattle-Tacoma that will air on KDLT coming up in August.