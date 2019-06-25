Drew Guebert to Play Professionally in Spain

SIOUX FALLS, SD… After a solid 4-year career at the University of Sioux Falls, Drew Guebert has signed a contract to play pro ball in Spain. The Apple Valley, MN native, who’s twin sister Madison starred for SDSU, scored 1,971 career points. He shot 39% from behind the arc making 263 three-pointers and even had 84 blocks during his 4 years with the Cougars. Drew averaged almost 20 ppg his final two years for Chris Johnson.