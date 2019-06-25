FEMA Warns of Scams, How to Handle Rejection Letters

It may seem we are quickly moving away from the harsh realities of this past winter and spring, but the devastating effects of crop and livestock loss, and damage to homes and businesses from floodwaters linger for many.

As FEMA centers open across the state to assist residents with claims for federal recovery assistance, Pam Saulsby, of FEMA, offers some insight as to what you need to do, and what to watch for should anyone ever claiming to be with the administration appear at your door.

For more information or to contact FEMA, click here.