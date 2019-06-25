Historic Year For Stampede Continues With NHL Draft

Historic Year For Stampede Continues With NHL Draft

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… “Be a little bit patient in the beginning here as we get going. And then, when everybody kind of figures out their roles and what they do well, then I think we’re going to be a good team.” Stampede Head Coach Scott Owens Said In September.

Turned out Scott Owens was wrong in his preseason assessment. His Stampede weren’t just good, they were great.

In addition to going 11-1 on their way to the franchise’s third Clark Cup in one of the USHL’s most dominant playoff runs ever, the Herd continued making history one month later at the NHL Draft.

“I think a lot more players will go. I think it helped me develop as a person, as a player and I’m just grateful I got to be a part of it.” Buffalo Sabre Draftee Ryan Johnson says.

Ryan Johnson’s selection at the end of the first round was the first of a franchise record five picks.

“We all had the same goal and that was the Clark Cup obviously. And then this is another goal to get drafted and I’m just so happy for the boys that they got drafted.” Arizona Coyotes Draftee Anthony Romano says.

Team president and play-by-play voice Jim Olander had a front row seat for all of their games this year, seeing remarkable development from September through May.

“It just goes to show you that you really don’t ever know. A lot of times, once you get past Christmas break, is when you try to see guys hopefully develop. We were consistently good so I think that translates into what you saw with the NHL Draft.” Olander says.

“I think it just kind of helped my game mature a bit. I was still playing Under-18 hockey and it’s another jump to the USHL and to be able to make that and take advantage of the opportunity I had there was really big for me.” Detroit Red Wings Draftee Ethan Phillips says.

Which makes it fair to wonder if this might have been the greatest team in the Stampede’s 20-year history.

“It’s always difficult to compare teams, they’re always good. But certainly this is one of the best teams we’ve ever had. It really puts you back on the map.” Olander says.

Either way it raises the bar for an organization that is as good as it gets in junior hockey.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.