House Approves $4.5 Billion Bill to Aid Migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have whisked a $4.5 billion bill through the House aimed at improving conditions for thousands of families and other migrants whose sheer numbers have overwhelmed federal immigration authorities.

The mostly party-line 230-195 vote sets up a showdown with the Senate, whose Republican leaders plan approval of a bipartisan bill this week.

Many Democrats prefer the House version. It contains stronger protections for how migrant children are treated and provides more services for migrants, including legal representation.

Neither measure would finance President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Pressure to approve the funds this week has grown amid reports of hundreds of children being housed in appalling conditions in a Texas facility. Congress plans a July 4 recess next week and lawmakers dread facing constituents without having approved the money.