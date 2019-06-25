Hy-Vee Donates $50K to Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Great Plains Zoo received a $50,000 donation from Hy-Vee Tuesday morning.

The money will continue the sponsorship of the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm.

Hy-Vee has provided consistent support for the Great Plains Zoo.

In 2005 the zoo faced closure, but was saved by a generous donation from the supermarket company.

Now the zoo shows a 230 percent increase in attendance with around 300 thousand visitors annually.

“Our employees live right here in the community. Their families are here. And anytime that we can help bring positive change to our communities such facilities like the Great Plains Zoo, we want to be a part of that,” said Empire Hy-Vee store director Matt Heldenbrand.

Hy-Vee’s donation has allowed for a tremendous amount of improvements including interactive exhibits and a hands-on play area.

The zoo has a positive impact on the economy of Sioux Falls as it racks in close to $40 million of profits annually.